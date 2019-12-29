CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $165,791.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

