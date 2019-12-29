CPUchain Market Capitalization Tops $11,211.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $11,211.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 12,630,104 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain.

Buying and Selling CPUchain

CPUchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

