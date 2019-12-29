Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $154.83. 264,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.64.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.