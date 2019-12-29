Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Short Interest Update

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 682,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CRD.A opened at $11.14 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

