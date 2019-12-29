Cred Market Cap Reaches $13.12 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Cred has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, UEX and Bibox. Cred has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $889,091.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Bilaxy, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.