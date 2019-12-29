Creditbit Hits One Day Volume of $187.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market cap of $11,251.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

