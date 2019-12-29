Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0720 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $13.39 million and $386,030.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036311 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, WazirX, Mercatox, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

