Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. William Blair upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

