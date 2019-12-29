CROAT (CROAT) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CROAT has a market cap of $104,995.00 and $41.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,925,180 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.