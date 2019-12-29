CrowdWiz Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $27,741.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

