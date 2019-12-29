Crown Price Tops $0.0361 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market capitalization of $858,684.00 and $521.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00530180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,756,867 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.