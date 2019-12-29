CryCash (CRC) Achieves Market Cap of $357,727.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, CryCash has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. CryCash has a market cap of $357,727.00 and approximately $128,959.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.