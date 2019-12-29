Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $882.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

