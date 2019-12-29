Cryptaur Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

