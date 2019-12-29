CrypticCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $433,038.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $433,038.00 and $5,714.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00091741 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

