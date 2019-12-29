CrypticCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $446,252.00 and approximately $6,247.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00102032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.