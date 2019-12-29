Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bithumb, DigiFinex and IDEX. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $443.17 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,652,968,037 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX, Bithumb Global, CPDAX, Huobi Global, Bithumb, KuCoin, DDEX, BiteBTC, OKEx, Indodax, BigONE, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Upbit, OceanEx, ABCC, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, Bibox, Dcoin and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

