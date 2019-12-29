CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $40,776.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 238.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 357.6% higher against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $40,776.00 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace's official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace's official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

