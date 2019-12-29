CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 261.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $39,957.00 and approximately $11,649.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 331.3% higher against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

