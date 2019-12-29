Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.22 million and $23,446.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.06 or 0.05954984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

