Cryptocean Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $80,400.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.06061743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.