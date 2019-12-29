CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00013943 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $1,886.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitfinex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

