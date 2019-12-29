CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,303.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00013873 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and IDEX. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $4,303.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

