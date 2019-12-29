Cryptonex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00026614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $110.23 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

