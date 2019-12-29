CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $436,261.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $436,261.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

