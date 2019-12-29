CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $28,050.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.