CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.03. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

