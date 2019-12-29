CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 487,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 58,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. Research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSI Compressco by 89.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

