Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. 173,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,505. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

