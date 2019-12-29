Curecoin Price Hits $0.0332 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market cap of $809,091.00 and $4,081.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009778 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 682.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,357,377 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.