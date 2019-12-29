CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Achieves $4,322.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $4,322.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009811 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.