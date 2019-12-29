CVCoin (CVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,386.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $516,253.00 and approximately $198,386.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

