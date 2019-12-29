CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Tops $3.36 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $31,292.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

