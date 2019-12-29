Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $126.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $109.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $430.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $431.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.31 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $520.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

