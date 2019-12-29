CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Cobinhood, OKEx and CoinBene. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bithumb, Tokenomy, OKEx, IDCM, DragonEX, Bibox, BCEX, Cobinhood, Koinex, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

