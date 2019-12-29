CYBR Token (CYBR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,696.00

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. CYBR Token has a market cap of $361,103.00 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One CYBR Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About CYBR Token

CYBR Token (CYBR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io.

CYBR Token Token Trading

CYBR Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.