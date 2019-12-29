CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 243.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONE shares. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.