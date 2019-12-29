Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

CTSO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 162,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

