DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.09 million and $339,333.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

