Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a P/E ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.22 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Daktronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 111.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.