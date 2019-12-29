DAOstack Price Down 1% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 1% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.36 million and $24,680.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

