DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,423.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $20,423.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com.

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

