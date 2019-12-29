Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 98.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 504,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. 1,520,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,682. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

