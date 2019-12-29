DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0157

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $6,637.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

