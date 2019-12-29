Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox and IDEX. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $411,385.00 and $25,470.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.