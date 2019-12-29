DDKoin Price Tops $2.85 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $36,934.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00038505 BTC on exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

