DECENT (DCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,923.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, BCEX and ChaoEX. In the last week, DECENT has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

