DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Hits $438,214.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $438,214.00 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

