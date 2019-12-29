Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.69 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Decentraland has a market cap of $34.33 million and $13.69 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Mercatox, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Liqui, DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE, Gate.io, AirSwap, Mercatox, DDEX, OKEx, UEX, Upbit, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

