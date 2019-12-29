Decentraland Hits Market Capitalization of $34.52 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Cobinhood, ZB.COM and Upbit. Decentraland has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Gatecoin, BigONE, Ethfinex, HitBTC, AirSwap, UEX, ZB.COM, Huobi, DDEX, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

